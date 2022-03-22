PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 26-year-old man was arrested after police found a stolen U-Haul with $250,000 in new Adidas shoes.

The U-Haul was stolen sometime Saturday night, the Portland Police Bureau tweeted. Inside the truck were 1,100 pairs of “Yeezy” shoes. The Kanye West-designed Adidas sneakers are priced from $200 for the cheapest model to $585 for the most expensive one, according to sneakernews.com.

Rupert Crosse was arrested and taken to the Multnomah County Jail on charges of aggravated theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.

No further information was immediately available.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact PPB and reference case number 22-74652.