U.S. employers cut jobs last month for the first time since April

U.S. employers cut jobs in December 2020 for the first time since April.

140,000 positions are gone, and experts say it shows the economy is faltering as the pandemic is more deadly than ever.

At the same time, the unemployment rate stayed at 6.7%, the first time it hasn’t fallen since April.

With consumer spending barely growing, most companies have little incentive to hire.

