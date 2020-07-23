U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrests Maryland rape suspect in York

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — United States Marshal Martin J. Pane announced the arrest of Collin Mailman, a 22-year old York man.

On July 19, 2020, the Baltimore County Police Department investigated an alleged sexual assault against a woman outside of Baltimore. That investigation resulted in an arrest warrant charging Mailman with Rape in the Second Degree and lesser included offenses. Attempts to find Medlar in Baltimore County were unsuccessful and the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force adopted the fugitive investigation.

Today at about 8 a.m., members of the task force checked a home in the 200 block of Country Club Road, York and arrested Mailman without incident. He was turned over to the York County Sheriff’s Office Central Booking Unit to await extradition to Maryland.

U.S. Marshal Martin Pane said, “The U.S. Marshals Service recognizes the importance of bringing those charged with serious sex crimes to justice as quickly as possible. We give these type of cases our utmost attention. It is my hope that the victim and family members will find comfort knowing the alleged attacker is now in custody.”

The USMS Fugitive Task Force in the Middle District of Pennsylvania is comprised of 20 state, county and local police agencies, including: the York City Police Department; the Pennsylvania State Police; the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole; the York County Sheriff’s Office; the York County District Attorney’s Office; the Northern York County Regional Police Department; and, the Spring Garden Township Police Department – all of whom participated in this arrest.