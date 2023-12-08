(WHTM) – New passenger rail projects across the country are getting a big funding boost from the U.S. Transportation Department.

The agency announced $8 billion will go to ten rail systems and millions more will be allocated to future rail projects.

“The U.S. should have the best in everything, passenger rails should not be an exception and this funding is moving us in the right direction,” said Pete Buttigieg, the secretary for the U.S. Transportation Department. “There are so many opportunities for better, more reliable, faster passenger rail.”

Beyond the money going to the ten rail projects, the department is also granting millions to dozens of future projects meant to lay the tracks for new rail development.