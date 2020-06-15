Unemployment phone issues, backdating problems and fraud update

HARRISBURG Pa. (WHTM) – Since March 15th, 2.6 million total unemployment claims have been filed in Pennsylvania. According to the state Department of Labor and Industry, it’s increased service center staff by 80 percent in that time.

About 15 percent of Pennsylvanians who filed for regular unemployment benefits when COVID-19 hit still haven’t been paid, like Debra Flachsmann.

“Thank God I got called back to work or I’d be in a lot of trouble,” said Flachsmann.

And her persistence isn’t paying off.

“I found a phone number on there and I dialed that 62 times in one day,” said Flachsmann.

“We had more help to answer the phones so our examiners didn’t have to answer the phones any more, we could shift them over to doing examiner work. They’re going to be able to get through those issues much faster,” said Susan Dickinson, Director of Unemployment Compensation Benefits Policy.

There are also issues with the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program under the federal CARES Act.

“Our vendor is currently as we speak testing updates to resolve the PUA backdating issue that some of our claimants have been experiencing, and we are very hopeful that a fix will be in place soon,” said Jerry Oleksiak, Pennsylvania Secretary of Labor and Industry.

The PUA program is the one targeted by a scam in which fraudulent checks are being issued to people who have never filed a claim. As a precaution, those who qualified received their benefit payments via paper checks. But now, debit cards have been issued by mail instead, so that the rightful recipients can get their benefits faster every week. The fraud investigations are continuing.

The Department of Labor and Industry is holding another public virtual town hall answering your unemployment questions this Thursday at 1 p.m.