United Airlines says major layoffs could occur if travel doesn’t pick up

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – United Airlines president says major layoffs are looming if air travel doesn’t pick up.

Scott Kirby said the company has a poor financial outlook right now.

The airline had a $1.7 billion dollar loss for the first quarter of 2020 and warned next quarter could be worse.

Kirby says United will have no choice but to reduce workers in October if things haven’t changed.

The airline has 93,000 employees but hasn’t said how many people would be furloughed.

Despite the company’s financial losses, United is not allowed to lay off workers until October because of the ‘Cares Act’ which has payroll protection terms.