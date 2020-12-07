United Way millions of dollars short of fundraising goal, in major need of donations

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s the season of giving, but with this pandemic, forcing many to lose their jobs, more people are in need of help right now, and fewer are able to give, a perfect storm that’s hitting the United Way.

The United Way of the Capital Region has a fundraising goal of $8.8 million by the end of the year. Right now, it’s about $3.1 million short of that goal.

“I call it the inverse bell curve. It’s when need is greatest there’s usually less resources available,” said Tim Fatzinger, President and CEO, United Way of the Capital Region.

That’s exactly what the United Way and so many nonprofits are seeing right now during this pandemic.

“We support and raise money for over a thousand organizations in any given year,” said Fatzinger.

The United Way helps people with basic needs, like food, shelter and clothing, as well as education and school readiness, access to healthcare, and help finding a job.

“Even more than the recession in 2007, the need is greater now than it has ever been, than I have ever seen in most recent history,” said Fatzinger.

That’s why the United Way is renewing its push, calling on those who can give, to do so.

“Our concern is if we don’t make these goals, what aren’t we going to fund next year? What services aren’t we going to be able to do?” said Fatzinger.

According to the United Way of the Capital Region, last year was the first year in about 25 years, it wasn’t able to reach its fundraising goal, and it hopes this year won’t be a repeat.

You can donate online here.