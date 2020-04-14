UnitedHealthcare launches ‘Step Up for Better Health’ sweepstakes

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — UnitedHealthcare is celebrating April’s Move More Month, reminding Americans spending more time than ever at home to get up and move – either inside, outside solo or with immediate family members.

To celebrate, it has launched the Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes. By signing the pledge to walk more at uhcwalkingmaps.com, Pennsylvania residents can enter to win one of more than 100 wellness-related prizes, including a Peloton bike or an Apple Watch.

The website also serves as a valuable walking resource highlighting local hiking trails and 10,000-step walking around cities like Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, while helping people visualize a daily step target.

Each suggested route is approximately five miles and includes images of sights found along the way. The maps showcase scenic and historic walks, providing people with a resource to help them explore their local community on foot.

Walking plays an important role in improving health and curbing medical costs. While people are encouraged to stay home to flatten the curve, the need to exercise and get some fresh air away from screens can do wonders, says UnitedHealth Group’s Health Strategies Consultant, Sandra Crews. As long as people follow social distancing guidelines of at least six feet from others, walking is a safe and simple way to support emotional and physical well-being.