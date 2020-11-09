UPDATE: Suspect in Altoona stabbing on the run



UPDATE: Altoona Police are now searching for the man who attacked the woman on Broad Avenue Sunday evening before being stabbed by her and then driving himself to UPMC Altoona.

After being questioned, Moses Jones reportedly left UPMC Altoona and got into a Black Toyota sedan with Ohio plate: HYX-4673. Altoona Police believe he is still wearing his hospital gown and may be headed to his native Philadelphia.

If you see Moses Jones or the black sedan, you are asked to call 9-1-1.

UPDATE: Police say that Moses Jones a.k.a. Faheem Hasan was invited to the residence by the woman’s friend to smoke when he proceeded to barge into the woman’s bedroom asking about a stolen bicycle. The woman, who did not know Jones, maintained that she had no idea what he was talking about. Jones then shoved her on the bed and began to hit her in the head with closed fists.

Jones reportedly got off of the woman and asked where her daughter was. Out of fear for her 11-year-old daughter’s life, she grabbed a folding knife from next to the bed and stabbed him in the torso. The two began to struggle and she was able to force him down the hallway, away from her daughter’s room before he fled the apartment. The woman’s friend also left the scene before police arrived.

Jones reportedly drove himself to UPMC Altoona to seek medical treatment. After police say they found numerous names/aliases, driver’s numbers, dates of birth, and social security numbers for Jones, they went to question him at UPMC Altoona when he invoked his right to remain silent. Police them ended the interview.

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY (WTAJ) — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times on Sunday night in Altoona.

Officers say it happened just before 7 p.m. at a home on the 2200 block of Broad Ave. across from the Jaffa Shrine.

They say a woman stabbed a man 3 times and cut her own hands in the process. However, police tell us this was not a domestic dispute. Both the man and woman are being treated at UPMC Altoona.