UPDATE: Suspect name released in shooting of Bryant Police officer

Police have released the name of the officer shot and the officer who shot and killed the suspect.

Officer Samantha Hodgson was the officer that was shot.

Sgt. David Miller was the officer that shot and killed the suspect.

BRYANT, Ark. — (News release) A use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer investigation is underway by Arkansas State Police arising out of an officer involved shooting incident in Bryant (Saline County) (December 23rd) shortly before 8:30 PM. The investigation was requested by Bryant Police Department authorities after one of their officers was shot and wounded.

Austin Swindle

Austin Swindle, 24, was shot and killed by police after he allegedly fired a shotgun blast through a door at police officers who had arrived at an apartment complex to check his wellbeing based on a report from a concerned family member. The incident occurred at 1200 Whirlwind Street, Bryant.

Following the gunshot being fired and wounding one officer, Swindle reportedly exited the apartment brandishing the shotgun. Swindle is said to have refused to comply with police orders to drop the gun, then pointed the shotgun at police who shot and killed him.

The wounded officer is believed to be in stable condition at a Little Rock hospital.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division will prepare an investigative file to be submitted to the Saline County Prosecuting Attorney who will decide if the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with Arkansas law.

Requests for additional information that may relate to the identity of any officer involved in the shooting incident or their administrative status may be directed to the Bryant Police Department.

BRYANT, Ark. — Bryant police have confirmed that the suspect in the shooting of the Bryant Police Officer is dead.

Police shot and killed the suspect.

BRYANT, Ark. — Bryant Police Chief Carl Minden has confirmed that one of his officers has been shot.

Medflight is on location.

A first responder said it was a female officer and she is expected to be okay.

