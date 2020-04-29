Update: Two Catholic schools closing in Harrisburg Diocese

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Catholic schools in the Harrisburg Diocese are set to close at the end of the school year. Lebanon Catholic and Holy Family Consolidated Catholic School in Berwick, Columbia County have both been in debt for several years now. Bishop Ronald Gainer told parents and staff the news through a video message Tuesday.

The decision was made to close both schools at the end of the year because of decreased enrollment and the financial burden became too great, especially after the diocese filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy two months ago.

“The diocese itself kind of holds the bank, so that we can do ministries and take loans out for those ministries, and the debt for Lebanon Catholic was over $2 million,” said Father Anthony Dill, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Palmyra.

Seven nearby parishes support Lebanon Catholic, and the priests from those churches requested the closure, which the bishop accepted, a decision that wasn’t made lightly.

“It’s gotten to the point mathematically where it’s impossible for us to carry. It’s especially hard. The students don’t deserve to have this happen to them. The parents don’t deserve to have this happen to them. The faculty and staff don’t deserve to have this happen to them,” said Father Dill.

Lebanon Catholic, a K-12 school has more than 300 students and 40 staff. Holy Family, a K-5 school has 62 students and 16 staff. The Diocese is helping these families, as they figure out what to do next school year.

“It feels like a failure to me, because as a pastor you want to be able to provide Catholic education for your people,” said Father Dill.

Established in 1859, two bishops were graduates from Lebanon Catholic, the late Bishop William Keeler and Bishop Kevin Rhoades, who now serves the Fort Wayne-South Bend area.

The Lebanon School District tells us 89 potential students would be coming to the district from Lebanon Catholic, but some of those students are seniors this year. Officials say they would be able to accommodate all of them.