Update: York City shooting victim dies

York, Pa. (WHTM)– The York County coroner says a man who was shot early Thursday morning in York City has died.

The coroner says Shannon Williams, 41, died at York Hospital late last night.

Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 Thursday morning at a home on the 300 block of Oak Lane.

According to the coroner, Williams broke a window at his sister’s home and was attempting to get inside.

Daryl Sweatman, 36, admitted that he fired three or four shots at the unknown man coming through the door. He says he realized afterward that the victim was his uncle.

Officials say Sweatman had previously pleaded guilty to felony drug charges and was not allowed to own a gun.

Sweatman faces a weapons charge.

York City police are investigating. Anyone with more information is asked to contact York City Police.