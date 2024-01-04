(WHTM) — The last thing medical patients want Is to feel uncomfortable with their healthcare provider. That is why UPMC is debuting a new system to help LGBTQ+ patients find the right provider for them.

“It’s really how to make create a welcoming environment for these patients,” said Kim Zynn, VP of Network Development & Provider Relationships with UPMC Health Plan.

UPMC is trying to make sure everyone feels accepted at the doctor’s office.

“Both the health system side leaders as well as the insurance services division leaders of UPMC recognize the need for us to better support our LGBTQIA+ population,” Zynn said.

The health system is launching a new tool to do that starting with offering training to health care providers. Zynn said this training impacts patients’ health.

“If a physician is not aware to ask certain questions, they may not know that a patient has transitioned…and maybe the right screening tests will not be offered to that patient,” she said.

When providers finish the training, they are certified as LGBTQIA+-affirming Providers. That designation shows up online and patients can search for that.

“It is incredibly necessary,” K Foley, executive director of the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition.

Foley said seeking medical care can be traumatic for the LGBTQ+ community.

“I have friends that are my colleagues that are incredibly resourced that have not been to a doctor for over a decade,” she said.

Foley said providers sometimes use the wrong names or pronouns.

“That can be incredibly dangerous, right, and absolutely terrifying,” she said.

The new tool will help patients find the right provider.

“Being able to know that you are walking into a system that has providers that have been trained…is incredible for our community,” Foley said.

This tool is already having an impact.

“We’ve had a couple of physicians tell us that they’ve had new patients come to their practices because of this designation,” Zynn said.