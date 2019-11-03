UPMC Pinnacle cardiology staff to volunteer in Pakistan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – UPMC Pinnacle staff members are using their own vacation time to help patients overseas.

A group of four will be volunteering at the Tahir Heart Institute in Pakistan. They fly out Friday.

They plan on doing about ten surgeries, and providing support to staff and patients.

UPMC Pinacle’s chief of cardiovascular and thoracic surgery Dr. Mubashir Mumtaz was born in Pakistan. He spends weeks organizing the trip to help patients who sometimes have to travel hundreds of miles to see a doctor.

“There’s a lot of need,” said Dr. Mumtaz. “There’s a lot of poverty. There’s a lack of health care. There’s a lack of specialists in that country. It’s always good to give back to the community in whatever way you could.”

Dr. Mumtaz has been volunteering in Pakistan for years and asked his staff to come along for the first time last year.

“Just the whole experience of getting to utilize our expertise that we use here in America over there and just seeing the families that we help just kind of touched me,” said Anthony Stebbins, a surgical tech coordinator who went on the trip last year and is going again this year.

The staff will be there for about a week, and is already planning another trip back for early next year.