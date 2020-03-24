UPS honors Pa. employees for 25 years of safe driving

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Among those putting their lives on the line to keep essential businesses running during the coronavirus pandemic are truck drivers. UPS recently announced 52 drivers from Pennsylvania are among 1,316 employees newly inducted into the Circle of Honor.

The Circle of Honor is comprised of drivers who have spent 25 years on busy roads, sometimes in inclement weather, in large vehicles, without an accident.

UPS adds to its Circle of Honor each year. There are 10,411 active members now. 413 of them are from Pennsylvania.

The Atlanta-based company posted the names of the new inductees on its website.

UPS drivers across the country are currently busy transporting supplies critical to combating the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

“Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers,” said Trayce Parker, the president of UPS East Region.

UPS says together, members of the Circle of Honor have racked up 280,969 years and 15 billion safe miles, which is enough to circle the earth at the equator about 600,000 times.