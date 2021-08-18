Afghan-American in Midstate worried for family stuck in Afghanistan

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Thousands of people are trying to flee the new Taliban rule in Afghanistan. Many of them are trying to get to the U.S.

Kabir Amani owns Eagle Martial Arts in Cumberland County. He came to this country more than a decade ago but he’s worried for his family still in Afghanistan.

“I visited recently, actually, right before all this happened,” Amani said. “Thankfully I’m out of there on time but it’s definitely shocking how they took over the entire place and now they’re just running their own government.”

Amani is now an American citizen but lived in Afghanistan until he was 12.

“I do remember a little bit myself on how the war would play out,” Amani said. “We would hide obviously under a little ceiling with my cousins and everybody.”

His father came here more than 30 years ago, starting from scratch and working hard. “His entire goal was to bring his family over to give us the opportunity to live a safe life and that’s what we’re doing,” Amani said.

But his family still in Afghanistan is worried about what tomorrow could bring.

“When it comes to them building the rules and making laws and stuff like that, which I’m sure they’re going to change a lot of things, we just don’t know what’s going to happen,” Amani said. “It has definitely taken a lot of toll on my family over there.”

Though the Taliban has promised amnesty to those who worked for the U.S., not everyone believes it.

“Their life is in danger Their family’s life is in danger and it’s sad to see it because I know many interpreters and journalists,” Amani said.

Amani wants his family to be able to live just like him.

“I’m living the American dream in a way. I’m able to do whatever I want over here and change the lives of other people,” Amani said.

Amani hopes the federal government does more to help bring those refugees here to the united states