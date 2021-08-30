Midstate VFW commander encourages veterans to seek resources when coping with Taliban takeover

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The images of everything taking place in Afghanistan can have severe effects on so many people, including area veterans.

VFW commander Walt Hartnett says he wanted to create a safe space for veterans to talk about how they’re feeling with the events taking place in Afghanistan.

“I don’t trust them, I don’t trust the Taliban,” David Kling said.

Kling, who is from Hummelstown served in Vietnam says everything taking place in Afghanistan is disappointing. “I think it’s important that we communicate and that we stand together,” Hartnett said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to our inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

1074 VFW commander Walt Hartnett says the Taliban’s take over has affected him. Hartnett says back in 2010, he served in Afghanistan.

However, he says what has helped him get through tough times was talking about his experiences.

“I know through my service of helping other veterans that I’m helping myself as hearing their struggles I’m able to share with them mine, and we can kind have that communication and that open no judgment type of sit down about where we’re thinking about where we’re at right now, ” Hartnett said.

Hartnett decided to open his own personal cell number for veterans to reach out. He says he’s passionate about helping fellow veterans. “This is what I wake up and do. This is something I get really excited about,” Hartnett said.

David Kling is a part of the VFW 1213 says a sense of community and support can go a long way.

“If you’re really feeling bad about it, talk to someone, that’s why we have this post here we do talk to each other we support each other,” Kling said.

For veterans who need help Walt Hartnett’s cell phone number;

(484) 362-3957.

Also, another source that can help veterans is Team RWB, to visit their website, click here.

One helpful hotline for veterans needing help: 1-800-327-8255.

Veterans can also reach out to their affairs office or VFW posts.