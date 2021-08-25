Pa. Senators react to withdrawal from Afghanistan deadline and Biden’s efforts

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — President Biden’s deadline to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan is less than a week away and is now a race against time to get U.S. citizens and Afghans out of the country before the August 31st deadline.

The Biden Administration says more than 82,000 people have been evacuated since August 14 that includes about 19,000 people in the past 24 hours.

The Pentagon says 10,000 people are still waiting at the Kabul Airport to get out of the country, many of those who helped the U.S. over the past 20 years. The state department says about 4,500 Americans are out with as many as 1,500 still waiting for evacuation.

abc27 caught up with U.S. Senators Pat Toomey (R) and Bob Casey (D) who were both in York County on Wednesday, August 25.

“I think every member of Congress, both parties, both houses and even people who served in congress years ago, everyone has some responsibility here, you can’t just simply say oh it’s the fault of this president or that president, I think we all have to figure out going forward what went wrong and what went right,” Casey said.

“An arbitrary date on the calendar or the dictates of the Taliban shouldn’t drive this so that’s what’s important, we get Americans out and frankly the Afghans who risked their lives and their family’s lives to help us in our efforts,” Toomey said.

President Biden admitted that meeting his deadline requires Taliban cooperation, something that is hard to rely on.