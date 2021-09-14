Secretary of State answers further questions on Afghanistan withdrawal

(WHTM) — Secretary of State Anthony Blinken faced another day of tough congressional questions on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee held a hearing over last month’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. Blinken blames the Trump administration for making a peace deal with the Taliban. He says it tied Biden’s hands and led to the rapid Taliban takeover.

“Even the most pessimistic assessments did not predict that the government forces in Kabul would collapse while U.S. forces remained. They were focused on what would happen after the United States withdrew,” Blinken said.

Blinken still defends the withdrawal. He days the U.S and its allies managed to evacuate about 124,000 people.