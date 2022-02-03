Aldrich sexual assault scandal hits home far from Blackhawks

– Former Chicago Blackhawks Assistant Coach Brad Aldrich holds up the Stanley Cup amid students at Hancock High School in Hancock, Mich., Sept. 14, 2010. Before arriving at Houghton High School as a volunteer coach, Aldrich had been allowed to resign from the Blackhawks over accusations of sexually assaulting a player. (David Archambeau/The Daily Mining Gazette via AP, File)

(AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have resolved a pair of lawsuits stemming from the organization’s handling of allegations by a former first-round pick that he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach in 2010. But questions raised by the suits live on, not just in Chicago, but well beyond.

After he resigned his position with the Blackhawks, Brad Aldrich worked or volunteered for USA Hockey, the University of Notre Dame, and Miami University in Ohio before returning to his native Michigan. He pleaded guilty in 2013 as part of a deal with a prosecutor after he was accused of sexually assaulting a high school hockey player.