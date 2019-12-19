8-year-old rakes in $26M on YouTube

8-year-old leads YouTube's top earners for second year in a row.

The highest-earning YouTuber raked in $26 million this year, according to Forbes, and he’s only 8 years old.

Ryan Kaji has amassed almost 23 million subscribers on the “Ryan’s World” channel. He started unboxing toys on camera when he was just 3 years old.

Kaji has since expanded his content to include experiments and educational topics.

Ryan has contracts with both Nickelodeon and Hulu. According to Variety, his production company employs 28 people.

The next biggest earner on YouTube trails him by $6 million.

Ryan didn’t get where he is overnight. He also topped the list of YouTube earners last year.