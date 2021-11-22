AARP warns scammers target all ages, discourage debit card purchases

DAUPHIN COUNTY, P.A. (WHTM) – This week’s AARP Fraud Watch Spotlight is on holiday scams targeting seniors but AARP says that demographic is growing, targeting not only seniors but all ages.

“There is often folks that say how can somebody be so stupid to fall for this well when you’re caught up in the emotions of it, anyone can do it,” Dave Kalinosk, AARP associate state director, said.

Emotion is something the holiday season knows how to cook up and scammers, well, they’ll eat it up.

So, how do people separate their wallets from their feelings and not become one of the 76% of people AARP says were targeted by scammers? Volunteer Mary Bach says, watch for the red flags.

“One real red flag that came up in our survey says 65% of people will use debit cards to make holiday purchases and that is something we discourage,” Mary Bach, a volunteer with AARP, said.

