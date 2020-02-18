Arby’s, McDonald’s are competing with fish sandwiches ahead of Lent

A new Arby’s ad campaign is trolling McDonald’s signature fish sandwich ahead of lent.

Arby’s is selling the crispy fish and fish ‘n cheddar sandwiches, a fish fillet with tartar sauce, iceberg lettuce, and cheese on a sesame seed bun. The sandwiches are only available for a limited time.

Arby’s has experimented with fish sandwiches at a few locations in the past.

Historically, Catholics and some other Christians give up meat from the land during the Fridays leading up to Easter.

Arby’s released its first ads Sunday but has already been targeting consumers on social media, offering a try of its news sandwiches. But this is not the chain’s first fast-food fight.

Last year, Arby’s and McDonald’s engaged in a chicken sandwich war.