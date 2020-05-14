Auditor General DePasquale provides update on business waivers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said his audit of the waiver process for businesses that appealed Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 shutdown order is moving forward.

“Business owners deserve to know if waivers were granted consistently and without undue outside influence,” DePasquale said. “Because COVID-19 is going to be with us for a while, I want to make sure the waiver process truly reflects the delicate balance of protecting lives and livelihoods.”

The system came under scrutiny by Republican lawmakers. They want to know which businesses were approved and denied, and why. Lawmakers issued a subpoena to Governor Wolf, demanding documents about this. He declined to hand them over, because of the audit.

More than 40,000 businesses impacted by the shutdown order sought a waiver from the Department of Community & Economic Development. On April 30, DePasquale announced he would perform an audit in response to complaints that the waiver process was too slow and lacked transparency.

On March 19, Gov. Wolf ordered that businesses that were not categorized as “life-sustaining” must close their physical locations to help slow the spread of COVID-19, which so far has killed nearly 4,000 people in Pennsylvania and claimed more than 83,000 lives across the United States.

“The Wolf Administration and numerous legislators agreed that this audit is necessary,” DePasquale said. “My audit team looks forward to exploring how waivers were managed and making recommendations for improving the process, should it need to be used again in the future.”

DePasquale’s department continues to operate remotely while state office buildings remain closed.

