Auditor General set to give update on business waiver investigation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is set to discuss his investigation into the state’s business waiver process during this coronavirus pandemic, Thursday.

The system came under scrutiny by Republican lawmakers. They want to know which businesses were approved and denied, and why.

Lawmakers issued a subpoena to Governor Wolf, demanding documents about this.

He declined to hand them over, because of the audit.

More than 40,000 businesses impacted by the shutdown order sought a waiver from the Department of Community & Economic Development. On April 30, DePasquale announced he would perform an audit in response to complaints that the waiver process was too slow and lacked transparency.

DePasquale will address the issue at 10:45 a.m. The public may watch a Livestream of the news conference on Facebook at facebook.com/PAAuditorGeneral/.