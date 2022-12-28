A new Facebook security program has been causing account issues, some users say. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

(WHTM) – Meta, the parent company of Facebook, says new changes to Facebook Marketplace will be starting in January 2023.

According to an email sent to users from Meta, starting on January 30, Meta will no longer support the ability for sellers to create vehicle & real estate/rentals listings using a Facebook business Page, along with the Vehicles Tab and Manage Inventory tab in markets where this feature is currently available.

“The free person-to-person listings for vehicle & real estate/rentals listings will still be available on Marketplace. Your ability to reach audiences via ads is also not changing. We are simply changing how inventory may be displayed in the future.”

After this change is implemented, Meta says users will still be able to create a vehicle and real estate/rental listing from their personal profiles.

After January 30, all existing listings that businesses have posted using their Facebook business pages will be deleted.

Meta says they recommend that users look at their listing pages and download them prior to the changes being implemented in January.

Instructions on how to download a copy of your data from Facebook can be found on Facebook’s Help Center.

Vehicle listings on Facebook are only available in the United States, France, Germany, and Indonesia, while real estate listings are only available in the United States.