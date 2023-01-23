HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new night club, Nocturnal, is set to open its doors in the coming weeks and is going to be located in the former Susquehanna Ale House building.

The new Nocturnal night club is owned and operated by Craig Dunkle & Justin Browning, who have been working on renovations to the multi-story Susquehanna Ale House building since Jan. 6 of this year. According to Browning, the necessary renovations to the 12,000 square foot space did not require a contractor.

Nocturnal night club is being designed to be a ‘moderately upscale club environment,’ which will offer craft cocktail options and bottle services for its attending customers. According to Browning, from night to night they will be featuring a variety of ‘upbeat live bands’ and different DJ’ing events – creating an ample environment for dancing and fun.

“Our goal overall is to encourage fun and exciting experiences every weekend in a safe environment for all walks of life to dance and enjoy themselves under the same roof,” Browning said via email.

The owners went on to say how their main goal with opening the new night club is to help revive the nightlife in downtown Harrisburg. According to Browning, the multi-floor night club will be capable of hosting roughly 300 people on each floor of the new Nocturnal.

Currently, Nocturnal is hiring for a multitude of positions, such as:

Security

Barbacks

Cocktail Servers

Bartenders

Hosts

Line Cooks

Recently, Nocturnal hosted a job fair with on-the-spot interviewing opprintunities on Jan. 22 from 1p.m. till 3 p.m.. According to their Facebook Page, if you missed this job fair or were unable to attend you can contact nocturnalharrisburg@gmail.com for more information on possible openings.

Nocturnal is located on 236 N. 2nd St., and is hoping to have a soft opening by the end of February 2023.