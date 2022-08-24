UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Developers in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, are breaking ground on several new fast food and convenience chains.

The two sites are located off Route 15 near S. Market Street and the Gettysburg Pike.

One site, the former Maggie’s Italian Ice, will become a 7-Eleven “elite” store with gas pumps. The other site on Market Street will become a Burger King and Chick-fil-A and two four-story mixed-use buildings.

Plans are also in motion to replace an Arby’s on Jonestown Road in Dauphin County with a drive-thru-only Chick-fil-A. And the chain wants to replace a former First National Bank on Union Deposit Road in Dauphin County with another Chick-fil-A.