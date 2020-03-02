Coronavirus leads to financial fears

The economic impact of the coronavirus is spreading. As we have been reporting, fears of a pandemic are rattling global markets.

Goldman Sachs warning corporate America’s earnings may not grow at all this year. So how is this impacting your 401k and other retirement investments? And who should be the most worried about this sudden market fall?

Investors are concerned the virus will negatively impact consumer demand and disrupt manufacturing supply chains in major industries.

Wall Street is facing the biggest threat since the great recession of 2008. Since its highs a few weeks ago stocks have now wiped out nearly $3.4 trillion in value.

“It’s a big drop. So what the normal person does then says ‘I want control so, I’ll sell off, I’ll go ahead and get to safety,’ and that could be one of the most damaging things for your portfolio,” Chris Burns CEO, dynamicmoney.com said.

So is your nest egg safe?

Experts say historically markets have rebounded from previous outbreaks and that this is just a short-lived blip in the market. But people close to retirement-who have been more aggressive than they otherwise would be, should be the most vigilant.

“I’m worried the most about those people. Because if we see a significant drop and they haven’t adjusted their portfolio to be realistic as they move to retirement. That could be really damaging for them,” Burns said.

For the rest of us, experts say don’t panic and continue to add to your 401k and investing in the stock market.

“Now might be the time you need to adjust and go I’m gonna take this seriously. So, whether it’s this specific situation that causes us to go into a recession or it’s something months from now, that I’m actually ready,” Burns said.

But the key question moving forward is how severe and how long does this virus and this outbreak last? The longer it goes on, the more consequential the economic impact. As people make choices about whether to go on airplanes, dine out, or even go to the movies, all of this has a ripple effect.

The dow ended last week down another 357 points, marking its worst week since October 2008.

We’ll see what happens this week and in the weeks to come.