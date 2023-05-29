LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A long time, local Hallmark location recently announced that it will close its doors after being in business for over three decades.

Kathy’s Hallmark, located at the Colonial Commons on 5076 Jonestown Road in Harrisburg, announced back on April 8, 2023, that they would be closing its doors in the coming weeks.

According to the Facebook announcement, the owner cited an almost 600% increase in rent as the main contributor “that is forcing [them] to go out of business.” Kathy’s Hallmark also mentioned being charged a portion of the owner’s costs to maintain the common areas, pay real estate taxes, and other utility costs, as contributors to their upcoming closure.

“Our 33 years have provided me with the opportunity to meet many wonderful people. For many customers that have shopped here for many years – thank you! I am truly grateful for all your support. For the new customers, we wish that circumstances were different and we had the time to get to know you better,” Kathy’s announcement said.

On May 22, Kathy’s Hallmark began offering a 60% storewide discount on all stock in their store, which includes cards, gift wraps, mugs, and more. Additionally, Kathy’s Hallmark is also offering 80% off on seasonal greeting cards as well. According to the announcement, all sales are final and they are not accepting returns.

Kathy’s Hallmark is located at the Colonial Commons, next to David’s Furniture & Interior, and their hours of operation are:

Mondays – Saturdays // 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sundays // 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to Kathy’s Hallmark, their last day of operation will be June 19, 2023.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.