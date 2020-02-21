Disney unveils a slew of new Baby Yoda merchandise coming soon

Rejoice, “Star Wars” fans the shortage of baby Yoda merchandise will soon be a memory.

Thursday, Disney revealed a slew of new products in the form of the adorable baby alien called “The Child.”

Get ready for action figures plush dolls, lego sets, clothing, board games and even an animatronic baby Yoda that moves, blinks and giggles.

All this merchandise will fill a void that’s been lingering since “The Mandalorian” debuted on Disney Plus in November.

Showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni had convinced Disney not to produce any toys before the show was released so the character could be kept secret.

That decision wasn’t popular with investors. The company experienced flat toy sales during the holiday season.

The toys are now available for pre-order on Disney’s website.