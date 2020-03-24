1  of  15
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union Calvary Independent Harrisburg Centenary United Methodist Church Cumberland Co. Senior Centers Dover Township Hampden Township MOUNT ZION EVAN LUTHERAN,.LEWISBERRY Mt Zion Lutheran Church in York Salem Lutheran Church, Marion Salem U.C.C. Harrisburg Shippensburg First Church of God Skylimitmarketing Sport Memorabilia Auction Rescheduled St. Peters Lutheran Church Highspire United Baptist Walnut Street Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

Dow surges 2,000 points, its biggest-ever point gain

Business

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Photo credit: AP

NEW YORK (AP) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged to its best day since 1933 as Congress and the White House neared a deal on Tuesday to inject nearly $2 trillion of aid into an economy ravaged by the coronavirus.

The Dow burst 11.4% higher, while the more closely followed S&P 500 index leapt 9.4% as a wave of buying around the world interrupted what has been a brutal month of nearly nonstop selling.

Despite the gains, investors were far from saying markets have hit bottom. Rallies nearly as big as this have punctuated the last few weeks, and none lasted more than a day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

From abc27 Advertisers

More From abc27 Advertisers

Don't Miss