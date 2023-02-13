(WHTM) — The popular custom donut shop franchise called Duck Donuts, recently announced earlier today that they have officially opened their first Duck Donuts in Cairo, Egypt.

The first ever Duck Donuts shop in Egypt officially held its grand opening on Friday, Feb. 10. According to Duck Donuts, the new donut shop is located inside of the Cairo Festival City Mall, which is Egypt’s most iconic shopping, dining and entertainment hubs.

“We are delighted to continue our international expansion, 5,000 miles away from our hometown, with the opening of our first shop in Egypt,” Duck Donuts CEO Betsy Hamm said. “Witnessing firsthand the interest, excitement and acceptance of our concept and product, assures this is a market our franchise partners will see tremendous success and quick growth.”

The new, approximately 1,100 square foot store is equipped with indoor seating and serves an array of Duck Donuts products, such as:

Specialty donuts

High-end coffee

Expresso

Donut sundaes

Breakfast sandwiches

Milkshakes

Frozen beverages

Select retail items and more!

Additionally, the Egypt-based Duck Donuts plans to expand their menu in the summer to include local flavors such as mango.

“This grand opening is the beginning of a long journey to introduce and grow the Duck Donuts brand throughout every district in Egypt,” Managing Partner of Integrated Food Services (Franchised partners of Duck Donuts) Ahmed Ihab said. “We are actively searching for our second location and before we know it, we’ll be giving everyone in Egypt the chance to experience our delicious, warm donuts and high-end coffee.”

According to Duck Donuts, this opening in Egypt is just a part of their plan to grow and expand internationally. Duck Donuts plans to open locations in Qatar, Pakistan, and Thailand in 2023.

Duck Donuts first opened in North Carolina back in 2007, and today has shops across 23 states and 3 international locations at Burlington, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia.