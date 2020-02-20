Dunkin’ introduces matcha lattes beginning February 26

FILE- This Jan. 22, 2018, file photo shows the Dunkin’ Donuts logo on a shop in Mount Lebanon, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Dunkin’ will offer the perfect coffee alternative with the introduction of new Matcha Lattes.

As compared to traditional green tea, where the tea leaves are steeped or brewed, Matcha is made by stone grinding young green tea leaf buds into a fine powder.

Dunkin’s Matcha Lattes feature high-quality Matcha green tea powder, produced in the Nishio region of Aichi prefecture, Japan, where the finest Matcha has been grown for more than 800 years. Blended with guests’ choice of milk for a fresh, vibrant green tea flavor balanced with subtle sweetness, Matcha Lattes can be served hot, iced or frozen.

Dunkin’s Matcha Lattes will be available at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide beginning February 26.

According to Paul Racicot, Director of Global Culinary Innovation at Dunkin’ Brands, “Whether you’re an avid Matcha Latte drinker or are trying it for the first time, guests can expect an authentic, quality experience with Dunkin’s Matcha Lattes. We’re excited to offer millions of Americans a delicious new way to run on Dunkin’ that perfectly matches the iconic brightness and energy that they know and love from our brand.”

For a protein-packed treat to pair with the Matcha Lattes, Dunkin’ is also launching the new Protein Muffin. Offering 16 grams of protein, Dunkin’s newest muffin features blueberries, cranberries, sunflower seeds, and pumpkin seeds. The Protein Muffin will be available for a limited time at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide beginning February 26 as well.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit dunkindonuts.com.