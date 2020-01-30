Dunkin’ offering special items for Valentine’s Day

Dunkin’ is ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a limited-time menu featuring romantic choices of food and drinks.

That includes the pink velvet macchiato. It combines Dunkin’s espresso with red velvet cake flavor and hints of cream cheese icing.

Dunkin’ is also once again offering two of its long-time favorites. One is the brownie batter donut, a heart-shaped donut filled with chocolate brownie batter flavored butter cream topped with chocolate icing.

The other is the cupid’s choice donut, which is a heart-shaped donut filled with bavarian kreme and topped with a strawberry-flavored icing.