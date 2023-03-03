Woman turning an open sign on glass front door of coffee shop. Business owner hanging an open sign at a cafe.

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Though it was short, the month of February was jam packed with openings and closings of businesses all across the Midstate.

Here is a recap of all the action, in case you missed it!

Openings:

A new Bath & Body Works is planning to open in Carlisle this coming May. The new retail location is set to be located at the Carlisle Crossing on 299 Westminster Dr.

A new indoor playground for kids called Five Stones Kids relocated and reopened in Lebanon County. Five Stone Kids is now located at the Twin Creeks Business Center on 189 S. Lancaster St., Suite 10 in Jonestown – it officially opened on Feb. 17.

Popular Jigsy’s Pizza announced a new located at the Fresh Market in Hershey, located on 121 Towne Square Drive. The Jigsy’s team began selling their products at the two-story market on Feb. 25.

A new notarizing business opened its doors at 171 South Lancaster St. The independently owned business had its grand opening on Feb. 1.

A new Wing Stop opened its doors in York County, and is located at 2474 E. Market Street. The new restaurant officially opened its doors on Jan. 30.

A new Dunkin’ had a grand opening in Lancaster on Feb. 8. The new Dunkin’ restaurant is located on 737 S. Broad Street.

An athletic shoe and apparel store opened its doors to the public back on Feb. 9. The new location is known for providing custom-fit shoes to customers. Feet Fleet in Harrisburg is located on 4640 High Pointe Blvd.

An independently owned, mom & pop bookstore opened its doors at The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg on 1863 Gettysburg Village Drive, suite 920. The whimsical bookstore had its grand opening on Feb. 11.

An independently owned daycare for babies and infants officially opened its home to children back on Jan. 30. First Place Learning is located in York County, and can be found at 350 Hollyhock Drive in Manchester.

The Prince Street Cafe opened its third cafe location in Columbia, Pa. back on Feb. 6. The newest addition to the Prince Street Cafe lineup is located on 301 Locust Street.

A popular Mexican restaurant named Plaza Azteca announced that it will be opening a new restaurant in York County in the near future. The new Plaza Azteca is set to be located at the former home of the Bourbon Bar & Grill, on 1080 Carlisle Street.

The Lancaster Tanger Outlets announced the opening of two new stores: Butter Bean Cafe and Chicken Hill Distillery. The Lancaster Tanger Outlets can be found on 311 Stanley K Tanger Drive.

A new Raymour and Flannigan Furniture & Mattress store opened its doors in Hanover back on Jan. 11 in the former Wolf’s Furniture Store location. The new Raymour & Flannigan is located on 371 Eisenhower Drive.

An Egyptian style restaurant named the Koshary Station opened its doors in Millersville back on Feb. 27. Previously, the owners cooked and sold their Egyptian-style cuisine at local parades and markets. The new restaurant is located on 4 S. Prince Street.

A new, independently owned Boba tea cafe called Boba Sensei had a soft opening in Dauphin County back in December. The new Boba Sensei has dozens of drink options throughout its vast menu. Boba Sensei is located on 749 Middletown Road.

A new bar & pizza establishment called the Wild Rabbit Pies & Pints opened its doors in Cumberland County back on Feb. 23. The new restaurant is owned by two current brew-pub owners – they also own Camp Hill-based Brewhouse Grille and Ever Grain Brewing Co. The new Wild Rabbit is located on 314 Bridge Street.

Closings:

The CVS is downtown Harrisburg, located on 221-223 Market Street recently closed its doors, and is now owned by Harristown Enterprises. The property is set to be redeveloped, but there is no word as to what it will become.

A local coffee cafe named 3 J’s in Palmyra, Pa. closed its doors on Feb. 25. The cafe had been opened for the past 11 years – 3 J’s was located on 901 E. Main St., Suit 2.

A Fulton Bank branch in Annville, Pa. confirmed with abc27 that they will be closing on April 28. The bank branch is located on 1 W. Main St. and will relocate its current customers to one of its surrounding branches (all within 5 miles of the closing branch).

Back on Feb. 8, Bed Bath & Beyond confirmed yet another store closure here in the Keystone State. This time the closure was a Cumberland County store, located on 6416 Carlisle Pike, Suite 2500, in Silver Spring Township. This now makes 8 Pa. store closures for Bed Bath & Beyond.

The popular Mount Gretna Craft Brewery in Lebanon County officially closed its doors back on Feb. 16. The brewery had been opened since 2017 and was located on 2701 Horseshoe Pike in Palmyra.

A longtime popular buffet and restaurant in Lancaster called the Lititz Family Cupboard announced that it will be closing its doors on April 29. The restaurant also announced more restricted hours – the Lititz Family Cupboard is located on 12 W. Newport Road.