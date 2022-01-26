Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates for first time in 3 years

(WHTM) — The Federal Reserve is expected to announce its raising interest rates for the first time in three years in response to soaring inflation, as high prices are impacting businesses and customers.

The rate hike would come as soon as March. Some economists say it is too late to fight inflation. Others say there is a risk the Federal Reserve could act too aggressively.

“Let’s not get too nervous. Rates are still historically low. They are near zero percent. But it could be enough to rattle investors and consumers,” Alexis Christoforous, Yahoo Finance, said.

Some experts predict rates could rise as much as four times this year. The Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell, is expected to hold a news conference on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

