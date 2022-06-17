(WHTM) — The Federal Reserve is trying to curb inflation by hiking interest rates.

“It’s going to be a harsh thing for the economy. But we have to do something. And that’s the first step,” said Art Korfin.

The first step? The Federal Reserve raising interest rates three-quarters of a percent this week, which is the largest increase since 1994.

“What it really comes down to it’s a supply and demand thing. If we can’t get more supply then we have to reduce demand. And one of the best ways to do that is raising interest rates,” said Jonathan Freeman, director of Stonebridge Financial Group

Freeman says the stock market is probably going to go lower but says the situation is oversold.

“I would guess at this point that a very mild recession might be baked into the markets at this point. I do not think that they’re really anticipating yet a larger recession,” Freeman said.

Still, some have taken their money out of Wall Street before the bear market hit.

“I’m not really investing right now. I’ve fortunately was moved some of my money to safer havens before the stock market is plunged,” Korfin said.

Others watch their purchases closely as things like mortgage rates go up. “I try not to spend. I look for deals when I’m shopping,” said Patricia Proctor. “We’re going to be hurting for a while.”

Freeman says he does not expect the housing market to get hit really hard. But, United States inflation is not just a problem that can be fixed at home.

“We can’t control you know, China’s zero COVID policy, we can’t control what’s happening in Ukraine. The Fed can only do so much. So you know, my best guess is that we’re starting to see it come down substantially by year-end,” Korfin said.