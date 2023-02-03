NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Business & Professional Group (B&PG) is hosting its annual, recurring community event called the New Cumberland Food Truck & Restaurant Rally.

According to the president and creative director for Odessa Design, Inc. Gennifer Richie, the New Cumberland Food Truck & Restaurant Rally will be comprised of 9 different food trucks that are all lined up for guests to try out – however, this number may increase to upwards of 12 for upcoming events.

The New Cumberland Food Truck & Restaurant Rally use to be held in a parking lot at 400 Bridge St. in previous years, but about 3 years ago, B&PG decided to relocate the rally to a larger, more central area in order to create more opportunities for live music events during the rally and to avoid traffic issues.

The first rally is going to be held on Thursday, March 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and will continue through December on the second Thursday of each month. The rally is located at 222-229 Market St. in New Cumberland.

For more information about becoming a possible vendor for the New Cumberland Food Truck & Restaurant Rally, you can visit their website at www.newcumberlandpa.org or check out their Facebook page.

According to B&PG, If you are interested in attending the rally, it is recommended that you come hungry!