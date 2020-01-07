France calls on Britain to be flexible in post-Brexit talks

1  of  175
Closings & Delays
AARP Tax Aide - Epiphany Lutheran Adams Co Christian Academy Annville-Cleona Schools Ava's Garden Day Care Barber Styling Institute Bermudian Springs Schools Bible Baptist Christian Academy Big Spring Schools Bishop McDevitt Blue Mountain Schools Blue Mt. Christian School Bright Beginnings Annville Bright Eyes E.L.C. Bright Minds Early Learning Center Brookside Montessori Camp Hill Schools Cap. Area School for the Arts Charter School Capital Academy Carlisle Schools Catholic Charities ESL Central Dauphin Schools Central York Schools Chambersburg Schools Charlton Preschool Cherub Montessori Center Child Care Consultants, ELRC Reg 9 & 10 Christian Life Assembly Cocalico Schools Columbia Borough Schools Conestoga Valley Schools Conewago Valley Schools Cornwall-Lebanon Schools Covenant Christian Academy Cumberland Co. Senior Centers Cumberland Perry AVTS Cumberland Valley Schools Dallastown Area Schools De'Rielle Cosmetology Acd Delone Catholic High School Derry Township Schools Dover Area Schools Early Childhood Center East Pennsboro Schools Eastern Lancaster Co. Schools Eastern Lebanon Co. SD Eastern York Schools Elizabethtown Pub. Library Elizabethtown Schools Ephrata Area Schools Fairfield Area Schools Fannett-Metal Schools Feel the Beat Dance Fishing Creek Salem U.M.C. Franklin Learning Center Friendship Senior Center Gettysburg Area Schools Good Shepherd Catholic School Good Shepherd Preschool Grace Baptist School Grace Christian Preschool Grantville Nursery School Greencastle-Antrim School District Greenwood Schools Halifax Area Schools Hanover Public Schools Harrisburg Adventist School Harrisburg Christian School Harrisburg City Schools Harrisburg Gymnastics Hbg Abraxas Student Acad Hbg Catholic Elementary Heaven Sent Academy Heavenly Hands Day Care Hempfield Schools Heritage Christian Academy Hershey Christian acasemy Hill Top Academy Hillside 7th Day Adventist School Holy Name of Jesus School Infinity Charter School Janus School Juniata County Schools Juniata Mennonite School Lanc. Co. CTC-All Campuses Lanc. Mennonite-All Campuses Lancaster Country Day School Lancaster Lebanon I.U. 13-Lanc. Lancaster Lebanon I.U. 13-Leb. Lebanon Catholic School Lebanon Christian Academy Lebanon City Schools Lebanon Co. Career and Tech Lincoln Charter School Line Mountain Schools Littlestown Area Schools Lower Dauphin Schools Lower Paxton Senior Van Manheim Central Schools Manheim Township Schools Mechanicsburg Area Schools Mechanicsburg Learning Ctr Middletown Area Schools Mifflin Co. Early Head Start Mifflin Co. Head Start Millersburg Area Schools Mt. Calvary Christian School Nativity School New Covenant Christian School Newport Schools Noah's Little Ark Preschool Northeastern York Schools Northern Dauphin Christian School Northern Lebanon Schools Northern York County Schools Northwood Nursery School Palmyra Area Schools Penn Manor Schools Pequea Valley Schools Premier Arts & Science School PSU Dickinson Schl of Law Ray's Temple C.O.G.I.C. Red Lion Area Schools River Rock Newville Rockville Meals on Wheels Saint Clair Area Schools School District Of Lancaster Schuylkill Co Special Ed Schuylkill I.U. 29 Selinsgrove Schools Senior LIFE Harrisburg Seven Sorrows School Shalom Christian Academy Shippensburg Schools Shrewsbury Christian Academy Silver Academy Silver Spring Pres. Prscl Snyder/Union Head Start Solanco Schools South Middleton Schools South Western Schools Southern York County Schools Spring Grove Area Schools St. Joan of Arc School St. Joseph's School-Mechanicsburg St. Margaret Mary School St. Patrick's School-Carlisle St. Rose of Lima School St. Stephen's Episcopal School St. Theresa's School Steelton-Highspire Schools Susquehanna Twp Schools Susquehanna Waldorf School Susquenita Schools The Perry Historians Tiny Fingers Tiny Toes ECC Tri-Valley Schools Trinity High School Trinity Preschl/Playgrp Camp Hill Tulpehocken Area Schools Tuscarora Schools Upper Adams Schools Upper Dauphin Schools Vista School Warwick Schools West Perry Schools West Shore School District West York Area Schools Wonder Club E.L.C. Y.B.E.C. Annville Y.B.E.C. at Fishing Creek Y.B.E.C. West Shore Campuses York City Schools York Country Day School York County School of Technology York Habitat for Humanity

France calls on Britain to be flexible in post-Brexit talks

Business

by: SYLVIE CORBET, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
French President Emmanuel Macron meets Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, shakes hands with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool via AP)

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Britain will need to show flexibility in negotiations that will follow the country’s departure from the European Union on Jan. 31.

Macron said post-Brexit talks will focus on maintaining deep links on security and foreign policy and defending the EU’s economic interests.

Macron said that in light of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s insistence that negotiations on the future have to be over by the year’s end, Britain will need to show “flexibility in line with that ambitious schedule.”

Macron made the comments in Paris ahead of a meeting with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, at which discussions on the enlargement of the bloc will take place. France has been at odds with other EU members over the process by which Albania and North Macedonia can join the bloc, which after Britain’s departure will total 27 countries.

Meanwhile in London, lawmakers were set to debate Johnson’s Brexit withdrawal bill with the EU. Following December’s general election at which his Conservatives won an 80-seat majority in the House of Commons, there is no doubt that the deal will pass and Britain will be on course to leave the EU on its scheduled departure date of Jan. 31.

Following its departure, Britain will remain within the EU’s tariff-free single market and customs union until the end of 2020. Though Britain has a one-off option to request an extension to this so-called transition period for a further two years, Johnson has insisted he won’t be taking that up. That means discussions over the future relationship on an array of issues, including trade and security, will have to be completed this year.

Johnson says that’s more than enough time given that the two sides are already so closely integrated. Others are more skeptical and think that only a bare-bones agreement could be forged in that limited time frame. If no agreement is reached and Johnson refuses to take up the option of the extension, then tariffs and other impediments on trade between the two sides will have to be put in place.

On Wednesday, Johnson is set to meet with European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen in London to begin the next stage of the Brexit discussions. So far, discussions have only centered on citizens’ rights, Britain’s divorce bill and maintaining an open border between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K.

___

Gregory Katz in London contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

Don't Miss