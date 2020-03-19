Jack Mobile Tire Installation to the Rescue for the Quarantined Public

With COVID-19 dominating the headlines, day-to-day activities that were simple are now being considered potentially hazardous and more difficult to accomplish. Safe, reliable transportation is always important but even more so in a time of national crisis. Some of the most vital parts of your vehicle, are its tires.

JACK Mobile Tire is introducing a mobile tire installation solution that will keep the public and their vehicles safe during the COVID19 crisis. JACK Mobile Tire provides area residents with a clean, hands-free, social- distancing, approved solution to getting new tires on your vehicle. Mobile Tire installation and repair services are conducted in a proprietary designed and self-contained hi-tech van using state-of-the-art equipment and tools. “We basically figured out how to stuff a full tire shop in a van”, says Ray Hartzel, JACK’s first Mobile Technician.

Deemed an essential business, JACK Mobile Tire will remain open during the pandemic and continue to support customers and the community at home, work, or anywhere. Tire replacement and repair services will be needed during the pandemic to help first responders, delivery fleets, grocery workers, people aiding elderly and sick, and just about anyone needing to move around safely. “We created JACK as a solution to help cut down on the hassle of getting tires installed and repaired, people are always looking for new ways to save time and make life easier” commented Jason Williams, “Now with the pandemic and people staying home and social distancing, safety and being contact-free are more important than saving time, plus you don’t have to leave your house”

Jack Mobile Tire brings the expertise and inventory of a tire shop to you. Quality service and repair delivered by quality technicians. With the Jack Mobile Tire contact-free process, there is little-to-no interaction between consumer and technician. Consumers can order tires online, schedule an installation time, make payments, and Jack Mobile Tire comes to you for a change!

JACK Mobile Tire started their operation at the end of 2019. JACK Mobile Tire is a subsidiary of Jack Williams Tire Company Inc. Pennsylvania based, Jack Williams Tire Company operate 36 retail tire and auto service locations located throughout eastern and central PA. Jack Williams Tire is brining over 90 years of experience with tires to its mobile division and is changing the way you order and have tires installed on your vehicle. Jack Williams Tire is Pennsylvania’s trusted tire resource and advocate for auto safety in the region with their commitment to “Doing things The Right Way, The Williams Way”. Jack Mobile Tire Installation is the premier mobile tire replacement and repair solution operating in the Lehigh Valley, Harrisburg-Lancaster, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Greater Philadelphia markets. Please visit JackMobileTire.com or email info@jackmobiletire.com for more Information. Phone: 833-571-5225 For all media packet requests: Please Contact: Carolyn@bmgtrue.com.