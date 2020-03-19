Schmidt Kramer COVID-19 Statement

We are in a public health crisis; that much is clear. What isn’t so clear is what the future brings. People have questioned why Schmidt Kramer has remained open during this time – are we an “essential” business?

We provide essential services to our clients, many of whom are going through a very difficult time in their lives. Workers’ compensation clients depend on weekly checks to survive. The courts have more or less pressed “pause” on all litigation; our personal injury clients are going to have questions about what this means for them. By answering the phones and continuing to develop our clients’ cases, we are advancing the ball, even in times of crisis. There will be an end to this. When we finally exit the COVID-19 tunnel, we need to be able to hit the ground running and get back to business as usual. Continuing as many operations as possible during this time will help us with that business continuity.

Schmidt Kramer is a team. We continue to remain dedicated to our clients, to the firm, and to the legal profession.