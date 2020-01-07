Greek PM says IMF to close its Athens offices within months

1  of  175
Closings & Delays
AARP Tax Aide - Epiphany Lutheran Adams Co Christian Academy Annville-Cleona Schools Ava's Garden Day Care Barber Styling Institute Bermudian Springs Schools Bible Baptist Christian Academy Big Spring Schools Bishop McDevitt Blue Mountain Schools Blue Mt. Christian School Bright Beginnings Annville Bright Eyes E.L.C. Bright Minds Early Learning Center Brookside Montessori Camp Hill Schools Cap. Area School for the Arts Charter School Capital Academy Carlisle Schools Catholic Charities ESL Central Dauphin Schools Central York Schools Chambersburg Schools Charlton Preschool Cherub Montessori Center Child Care Consultants, ELRC Reg 9 & 10 Christian Life Assembly Cocalico Schools Columbia Borough Schools Conestoga Valley Schools Conewago Valley Schools Cornwall-Lebanon Schools Covenant Christian Academy Cumberland Co. Senior Centers Cumberland Perry AVTS Cumberland Valley Schools Dallastown Area Schools De'Rielle Cosmetology Acd Delone Catholic High School Derry Township Schools Dover Area Schools Early Childhood Center East Pennsboro Schools Eastern Lancaster Co. Schools Eastern Lebanon Co. SD Eastern York Schools Elizabethtown Pub. Library Elizabethtown Schools Ephrata Area Schools Fairfield Area Schools Fannett-Metal Schools Feel the Beat Dance Fishing Creek Salem U.M.C. Franklin Learning Center Friendship Senior Center Gettysburg Area Schools Good Shepherd Catholic School Good Shepherd Preschool Grace Baptist School Grace Christian Preschool Grantville Nursery School Greencastle-Antrim School District Greenwood Schools Halifax Area Schools Hanover Public Schools Harrisburg Adventist School Harrisburg Christian School Harrisburg City Schools Harrisburg Gymnastics Hbg Abraxas Student Acad Hbg Catholic Elementary Heaven Sent Academy Heavenly Hands Day Care Hempfield Schools Heritage Christian Academy Hershey Christian acasemy Hill Top Academy Hillside 7th Day Adventist School Holy Name of Jesus School Infinity Charter School Janus School Juniata County Schools Juniata Mennonite School Lanc. Co. CTC-All Campuses Lanc. Mennonite-All Campuses Lancaster Country Day School Lancaster Lebanon I.U. 13-Lanc. Lancaster Lebanon I.U. 13-Leb. Lebanon Catholic School Lebanon Christian Academy Lebanon City Schools Lebanon Co. Career and Tech Lincoln Charter School Line Mountain Schools Littlestown Area Schools Lower Dauphin Schools Lower Paxton Senior Van Manheim Central Schools Manheim Township Schools Mechanicsburg Area Schools Mechanicsburg Learning Ctr Middletown Area Schools Mifflin Co. Early Head Start Mifflin Co. Head Start Millersburg Area Schools Mt. Calvary Christian School Nativity School New Covenant Christian School Newport Schools Noah's Little Ark Preschool Northeastern York Schools Northern Dauphin Christian School Northern Lebanon Schools Northern York County Schools Northwood Nursery School Palmyra Area Schools Penn Manor Schools Pequea Valley Schools Premier Arts & Science School PSU Dickinson Schl of Law Ray's Temple C.O.G.I.C. Red Lion Area Schools River Rock Newville Rockville Meals on Wheels Saint Clair Area Schools School District Of Lancaster Schuylkill Co Special Ed Schuylkill I.U. 29 Selinsgrove Schools Senior LIFE Harrisburg Seven Sorrows School Shalom Christian Academy Shippensburg Schools Shrewsbury Christian Academy Silver Academy Silver Spring Pres. Prscl Snyder/Union Head Start Solanco Schools South Middleton Schools South Western Schools Southern York County Schools Spring Grove Area Schools St. Joan of Arc School St. Joseph's School-Mechanicsburg St. Margaret Mary School St. Patrick's School-Carlisle St. Rose of Lima School St. Stephen's Episcopal School St. Theresa's School Steelton-Highspire Schools Susquehanna Twp Schools Susquehanna Waldorf School Susquenita Schools The Perry Historians Tiny Fingers Tiny Toes ECC Tri-Valley Schools Trinity High School Trinity Preschl/Playgrp Camp Hill Tulpehocken Area Schools Tuscarora Schools Upper Adams Schools Upper Dauphin Schools Vista School Warwick Schools West Perry Schools West Shore School District West York Area Schools Wonder Club E.L.C. Y.B.E.C. Annville Y.B.E.C. at Fishing Creek Y.B.E.C. West Shore Campuses York City Schools York Country Day School York County School of Technology York Habitat for Humanity

Greek PM says IMF to close its Athens offices within months

Business
Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The International Monetary Fund will close its offices in Athens in coming months, a decade after it joined in a huge bailout program that kept Greece afloat, Greece’s prime minister said Tuesday.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Greece would continue to cooperate with the IMF, but “as a country that has exited the IMF’s strict surveillance framework.” The planned move is seen as symbolic confirmation of the country’s return to financial respectability.

Mitsotakis spoke following a meeting in Washington with the fund’s new managing director, Kristalina Georgieva.

Greece required three bailouts from its partners in the eurozone and the IMF starting in 2010, to avoid going bust. This became necessary after the country found itself unable to borrow in international money markets, following revelations that it had under-reported key financial data for years.

The bailout programs ended in August 2018, and the country has regained market access after a painful eight-year effort to right its finances – the rescue money came with strict conditions. During the bailout era, Greece saw unemployment spike sharply higher, while incomes were repeatedly slashed and taxes hiked.

Athens is still subject to post-bailout surveillance by its creditors.

Last year, Greece made an early repayment of some of its loans from the IMF, and the government says a further portion of the IMF loans will be repaid early later this year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

Don't Miss