LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Blue Mountain Veterinary Care officially opened its new facility on Dec. 21 at the Forrest Hill Commons in Harrisburg.

Blue Mountain Veterinary Care, owned by Harrisburg native, Dr. Michelle Nelson, is a private-locally owned animal hospital and clinic. According to Dr. Nelson, she has worked for other veterinary care facilities in the past – accruing over ten years of experience. However, owning her own practice was very important to her, so she could guarantee the best quality care for pet patients, and pet owners.

“I have always wanted my own practice because the practices I have worked for in the past ended up being bought by corporations,” Dr. Nelson said. “I feel strongly that practices that are owned by Veterinarians are better for the patients and for the clients.”

The official groundbreaking for Blue Mountain Veterinary Care’s new facility took place back on July 6, 2022. According to Dr. Nelson, prior to the official groundbreaking of the project, site work and land preparation were started in 2018 by Eric Kessler’s Vanguard Reality Group, LLC – Vanguard Reality Group is also the owner of the Forrest Hills Commons.

Blue Mountain Veterinary Care is currently the care provider for about 360 pet patients, which are made up of only cats and dogs for the time being; however, this could change in the future with the inclusion of caring for smaller house pets, such as hamsters and guinea pigs.

“I would like to expand and eventually start caring for ‘pocket pets’, but that won’t happen until I hire another veterinarian, which could be a year or so down the road,” Dr. Nelson said.

The new 3,600-square-foot facility is currently comprised of five exam rooms, a sterile surgical suite, a dental suite, a full in-house laboratory, and a space for digital x-rays and ultrasounds. According to Blue Mountain Veterinary Care’s website, with new facilities and features, they are able to offer a multitude of animal care services, such as:

Pet Wellness

Pet Dentistry

Pet Surgery

Pet Radiology & Laboratory

Pet Pharmacy

The veterinary care facility is currently operated by four employees, but Dr. Nelson plans on expanding the Blue Mountain Veterinary Care team in the months ahead – possibly adding a receptionist and an assistant.

Blue Mountain Veterinary Care is located on 2360 Colonial Road, Suite A in Harrisburg. The animal care facility’s hours of operation are:

Mon., Tues., Thurs., Fri. // 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesdays //8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Blue Mountain’s mission is to provide its pet patients with high-quality, personalized, preventive, and therapeutic medicine. Additionally, the team prioritizes creating a low-stress, friendly, and welcoming environment.