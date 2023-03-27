HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University of Science and Technology recently announced that they will be holding a grand opening for their new LAN Gaming Center.

The new, approximately 2,000 square foot “state-of-the-art” Esports facility, near the University’s new Education Center, is set to serve as a hub for gaming in the area, according to a Harrisburg-based professional Esports team the Soniqs. The new facility will be available for clubs, private events, and Harrisburg University’s varsity Esports team, called The Storm.

According to Harrisburg University of Science and Technology, a Local Area Network (LAN) Gaming Center is a facility where players use a computer that is connected over a LAN, which then interconnects that computer with other neighboring computers. This is predominantly utilized for competing in multiplayer video games.

Patrons of the new facility will be able to participate in tournaments, engage in casual play with peers, and watch games as a spectator. The new LAN Center will be equipped with:

Gaming setups Intel NUC PC’s built with 12th Gen Intel(RR) Core(TM) i9-12900 CPU’s, 16GB of RAM, and RTX 3060 TI’s. ViewSonic’s 27-inch 1080p 240Hz IPS gaming monitors Glide Gaming Chairs from Zipchair

Spectator seating section and more!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We wanted to build the LAN Center in the middle of downtown Harrisburg so we could give back to the gaming community,” Soniqs CEO Darren Moore said. “We really wanted to give people a space where they could come, play, and learn.”

The general contractor for the LAN Center project was JEM Group LLC, and help equipping the new center was offered by the following sponsors of the Soniqs: Intel, Viewsonic, and Zipchair.

“The HU Esports club will attend the event and will have a chance to use and test the machines to help celebrate,” community manager for the Soniqs Trey Lykins said. “The CEO and staff of The Soniqs will also be present for the event, so attendees will have an opportunity to ask their burning Esports questions directly to the pros.”

For more information on the new LAN Center or the Esports team, called the Soniqs, you click here.

The new LAN Center’s grand opening will be held later today at 10:30a.m., on 19 S. Third Street.