HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The last three months have been good for The Hershey Company.

The candy company based in Hershey, Dauphin County posted second-quarter profits of $315 million. The company also brought in more revenue than predicted.

Last month, Hershey said it was raising prices on several products by an average of 14% due to inflation.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.05 to $8.20 per share.

“Our business momentum continued in the second quarter, with double-digit sales growth in each of our segments resulting in strong earnings per share performance,” said Michele Buck, The Hershey Company President and Chief Executive Officer. “These results reflect the strength and resilience of our categories, consumers’ love for our brands, the investments we are making in our business, and the exceptional execution of our dedicated employees. We are raising our financial expectations for the year and investing more heavily in our brands, capabilities and people in the second half to continue this momentum into 2023.”