LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The nationally recognized Wheatland Auctions and VSM Sports Card Outlet recently announced that they have relocated to a new Lancaster County location.

VSM Sports Card Outlet is a sports card memorabilia shop and Wheatland Auctions is an online auction house for sports and entertainment memorabilia, but according to the owner of both businesses, Chuck Whisman, the online auction house offers more than just sports collectibles, offering many other collections as well, such as:

Autographs

Coins

Artwork

Civil War memorabilia

Comic books

Wheatland Auctions and VSM Sports Card Outlet were previously located in a 1,700-square-foot location at the Lancaster Outlets, according to Whisman. Last Saturday, Nov. 19, both businesses moved out of their old location and began moving into their new 3,400-square-foot storefront at the Chelsea Square Shopping Center.

According to Whisman, the new location will offer an enhanced shopping experience for customers and collectors due to the location being almost twice the size of the previous one. Additionally, the new location will be divided into sections, with each section designated for a specific type of sports card.

As part of its Black Friday grand-opening celebration, the business is offering $45 mystery boxes, which are full of miscellaneous sports card memorabilia, and according to Whisman, customers and collectors come from all over for the Black Friday deals.

Wheatland Auctions and VSM Sports Card Outlet are now located at 1615 Manheim Pike, previously a Verizon store. Their grand opening is Nov. 25, 2022, and the store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to Whisman.

For more information, you can contact Wheatland Auctions at 717-940-5699 or VSM Sports Card Outlet at 717-947-0189.