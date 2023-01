(WHTM) – The job search and professional portfolio website LinkedIn appeared to go down on Friday with users unable to access the site.

Users who attempted to visit the website were met with a “500: Unknown Host” message on Friday afternoon.

The website said it was unable to locate the server and that users should double-check their URLs, but appeared to return around 1 p.m.

It’s unclear what exactly caused the website to be unable for users or when the site will return.