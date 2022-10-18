(WHTM) – McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme have announced a partnership to begin selling doughnuts in select McDonald’s locations.

According to a press release on October 18, the “small test operation” will begin at nine restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky, and the surrounding area beginning on October 26.

Doughnuts will be available all day while supplies last at the participating locations. Customers can order doughnuts individually or in six-packs of the Orignal Glazed or a variety of other flavors that will be delivered to the participating McDonald’s.

“McDonald’s is always looking for ways to give our fans more of what they crave, and we often conduct tests to inform future menu decisions,” said a statement Tuesday. “This small-scale test will help us understand how offering new bakery items like Krispy Kreme could impact operations in our restaurants.”

Krispy Kreme’s stock (DNUT) increased more than 6% on Tuesday after the announcement.