McDonald’s introduces limited-edition Happy Meal, featuring throwback toys

McDonald’s is launching a limited-edition surprise Happy Meal to celebrate the 40 year anniversary of the first-ever Happy Meal.

The Surprise Happy Meal will feature some of the most popular toys from the last four decades.

The Surprise Happy Meal will be available in more than 90 countries around the world for a limited time at participating McDonald’s restaurants beginning Thursday, November 7 through November 11, while supplies last.

“Since the Happy Meal was introduced on the menu, it quickly became synonymous with our brand,” said Chris Kempczinski, McDonald’s CEO. “Today, this iconic red box creates delicious, lasting memories for billions of families annually across the world.”

First introduced as a Circus Wagon Happy Meal in June 1979, the early iterations of the Happy Meal featured a decorative box including various toys, such as a spinning top and McDonaldland character erasers.

Since then the Happy Meal global footprint has expanded to more than 38,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries around the globe with the iconic toy still a beloved staple serving as a symbol of surprise, playfulness, and fun.

“Parents tell us how fondly they recall their favorite toys,” said Colin Mitchell, McDonald’s Senior Vice President, Global Marketing. “So, unboxing the Surprise Happy Meal together creates a real moment of bonding with their children. We hope these toys are something that they will treasure and remember.”

In addition to creating fun moments, the Happy Meal is well-loved for providing delicious favorites like Chicken McNuggets and hamburgers. Over the years, many new, balanced choices have been added to the Happy Meal so parents can feel good about the options they’re feeding their families.

Through this Surprise Happy Meal event, fans of all ages are invited to join in the fun and discover what old or new favorite awaits them.